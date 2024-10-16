Former MP Among Seven Arrested in R27 Million Tender Corruption Scandal

Seven individuals, including a former Member of Parliament, were arrested on Wednesday by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in Gauteng. The arrests are linked to a corruption scandal involving a R27 million tender awarded by the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (GDARD) in 2016.

The tender, which was awarded to a company called Enviro-Mobi in March 2017, aimed to integrate informal waste operators into the mainstream waste management economy. According to Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, the contract stipulated that payments would only be made after 50% of the work was completed, and no upfront payments were allowed.

However, investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed significant irregularities. The Chief Director and Chief Financial Officer of GDARD allegedly processed payments of R25 million to Enviro-Mobi for 200 motorized three-wheelers, even though the goods remained in the service provider’s possession and had not been delivered to the department.

The suspects, whose names have not been disclosed, are expected to face multiple charges, including fraud, theft, and violations of both the Public Finance Management Act and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

This arrest follows the SIU’s forensic report, which uncovered the extent of the alleged corruption within GDARD. The case underscores South Africa's ongoing efforts to clamp down on tender-related corruption, a persistent issue within several government departments. The arrested individuals are expected to appear in court soon, with further legal proceedings to follow.

This case is one of several high-profile investigations undertaken by the Hawks as part of their broader mandate to combat corruption and financial crime across the country. Authorities have emphasized that more arrests could follow as investigations continue.