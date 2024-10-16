Left Menu

Rising Tensions: The Next Generation of North Korean Soldiers

North Korean state media reports 1.4 million youth volunteering for military service amid accusations against Seoul for a drone incursion. Tensions escalate as the North accuses the South of inciting conflict, while international relations grow strained over North Korea's alleged support for Russia in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:57 IST
North Korea's state media has announced that approximately 1.4 million young people have volunteered to join or rejoin the army in response to a purported drone intrusion by Seoul, heightening tensions to the brink of war.

Amid the charged atmosphere, North Korea accuses South Korea of provoking conflict, as the North demolishes inter-Korean infrastructure in retaliation and vows retribution.

International concerns have also risen, with claims of North Korean support for Russia in Ukraine, leading to diplomatic démarches by South Korea, the U.S., and Japan as they enforce sanctions against Pyongyang.

