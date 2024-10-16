Rising Tensions: The Next Generation of North Korean Soldiers

North Korea's state media has announced that approximately 1.4 million young people have volunteered to join or rejoin the army in response to a purported drone intrusion by Seoul, heightening tensions to the brink of war.

Amid the charged atmosphere, North Korea accuses South Korea of provoking conflict, as the North demolishes inter-Korean infrastructure in retaliation and vows retribution.

International concerns have also risen, with claims of North Korean support for Russia in Ukraine, leading to diplomatic démarches by South Korea, the U.S., and Japan as they enforce sanctions against Pyongyang.

(With inputs from agencies.)