Rising Tensions: France Bans Israeli Firms Ahead of Naval Trade Show

France has prohibited Israeli firms from partaking in an upcoming military naval trade exhibition, as reported by two informed sources on Wednesday. This latest development underscores the mounting tension between France and Israel, traditionally considered allies.

Previously, Paris had already blocked Israeli companies from participating in a military trade event, citing unsuitable conditions when President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to halt operations in Gaza. Despite requests, neither France's defense ministry, foreign ministry, Israeli embassy, nor Euronaval, the event's organizer, commented on the situation.

This move by France follows Israeli airstrikes and a limited ground incursion against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, leading to significant civilian casualties. Western allies, including France, have called for an immediate halt to hostilities, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected ceasefire proposals that don't secure disarmament of Hezbollah.

