Rising Tensions: France Bans Israeli Firms Ahead of Naval Trade Show
France has barred Israeli companies from a military naval trade show, further straining relations between the two nations amid ongoing military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. The decision highlights French criticism of Israel's military actions and calls for a resolution to the ongoing conflict.
France has prohibited Israeli firms from partaking in an upcoming military naval trade exhibition, as reported by two informed sources on Wednesday. This latest development underscores the mounting tension between France and Israel, traditionally considered allies.
Previously, Paris had already blocked Israeli companies from participating in a military trade event, citing unsuitable conditions when President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to halt operations in Gaza. Despite requests, neither France's defense ministry, foreign ministry, Israeli embassy, nor Euronaval, the event's organizer, commented on the situation.
This move by France follows Israeli airstrikes and a limited ground incursion against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, leading to significant civilian casualties. Western allies, including France, have called for an immediate halt to hostilities, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected ceasefire proposals that don't secure disarmament of Hezbollah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Israel
- naval trade show
- Netanyahu
- Macron
- Gaza
- Lebanon
- Hezbollah
- ceasefire
- hostilities
ALSO READ
Israel Commences 'Limited' Ground Raids in Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions
UN Urges Immediate De-escalation in Lebanon-Israel Conflict Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Lebanon crisis: Guterres urges parties to ‘step back from the brink’
UAE Stands Firm on Lebanon's Unity and Sovereignty
IDF Targets Hezbollah Strongholds in Southern Lebanon with Precision Raids