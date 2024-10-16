Easter Island's Plastic Plight: A Call for Global Action

Easter Island, known as Rapa Nui, is caught in a plastic pollution crisis caused by its location in the South Pacific Gyre. The island receives significantly more plastic waste than the coasts of Chile due to oceanic currents.

Much of it comes from distant fishing vessels and continental Chile. The plastic waste decomposes into microplastics, affecting local marine life and the food chain.

The island's mayor, Pedro Edmunds, alongside local leaders, is campaigning for global efforts to reduce plastic waste, particularly from Chile, the main polluter. They seek international agreements to tackle the issue more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)