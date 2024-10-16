Cousins Injured in Outer Delhi Firing Incident

A shooting incident in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area left a 19-year-old youth and his elder cousin injured, according to police reports on Wednesday. The victims, Naushad and Asif, were hit by gunshots on their chest and leg, respectively, on Tuesday night in A block.

The injured were admitted to the LNJP hospital and are reported to be in stable condition. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Nidhin Valsan stated that the suspects—Shakeel, Vakeel, and Prince—were known to the victims and were allegedly involved in the firing following an argument.

Reports suggest that the confrontation stemmed from a disagreement involving Naseer, another cousin. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, who fled the scene. The investigation remains open as police continue their efforts to resolve the case.

