Cousins Injured in Outer Delhi Firing Incident

In Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, a 19-year-old and his elder cousin were injured in a shooting. Naushad and Asif were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, while police identify three suspects linked to the conflict. The investigation continues as police teams work to apprehend the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:36 IST
Cousins Injured in Outer Delhi Firing Incident
A shooting incident in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area left a 19-year-old youth and his elder cousin injured, according to police reports on Wednesday. The victims, Naushad and Asif, were hit by gunshots on their chest and leg, respectively, on Tuesday night in A block.

The injured were admitted to the LNJP hospital and are reported to be in stable condition. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Nidhin Valsan stated that the suspects—Shakeel, Vakeel, and Prince—were known to the victims and were allegedly involved in the firing following an argument.

Reports suggest that the confrontation stemmed from a disagreement involving Naseer, another cousin. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, who fled the scene. The investigation remains open as police continue their efforts to resolve the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

