Tragic Clash at Durga Puja: Eight Arrested in Jamshedpur Murder

Eight individuals were detained following the murder of Devraj Pillai, a 21-year-old, during Durga Puja in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The fatal altercation occurred after Pillai accidentally collided with a motorcycle owned by a rival group member. Police apprehended the suspects using CCTV footage and local information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:37 IST

In a shocking incident during Durga Puja in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man. According to police sources, the victim, identified as Devraj Pillai, a resident of the Kadma area, was allegedly stabbed to death following a confrontation.

The incident took place in the early hours of October 13, during Vijaya Dashami, when Pillai, along with friends, was returning home from visiting puja pandals. The conflict arose after Pillai accidentally hit a motorcycle belonging to a rival group member with his two-wheeler.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore revealed at a press briefing that Pillai succumbed to stab wounds inflicted by knives. Additional injuries were reported in the clash. Police, leveraging CCTV footage and local intel, apprehended eight suspects from Gurudwara Basti, recovering the weapon used and vehicles involved. Investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

