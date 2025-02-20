Trump Advocates for Federal Takeover of D.C. Amid Crime and Homelessness Concerns

President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind the idea of a federal takeover of Washington, D.C., arguing that local authorities are failing to tackle crime and homelessness effectively. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "We should govern District of Columbia" and emphasized the need for federal intervention to ensure safety and order in the nation's capital.

Republican lawmakers have introduced the 'Bowser Act,' named after D.C.'s Black mayor, Muriel Bowser, aiming to dismantle the city's local governance, including the mayoral and city council roles. This legislation would place legislative power back with Congress, affecting the city's 700,000 residents, 44% of whom are African American. Despite similar initiatives failing in the past, this latest attempt is viewed as significant due to changing political dynamics.

Democrats, including Mayor Bowser, argue for D.C. to gain statehood, a proposal that has not succeeded. In response to Trump's comments, Bowser emphasized the city's aspiration to become the 51st state rather than relinquish its limited self-governance. Trump, maintaining that local authorities are not sufficiently addressing crime and other issues, expressed a desire for visiting foreign leaders to see a flawless city free from the blight of homelessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)