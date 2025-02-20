Left Menu

Trump Advocates for Federal Takeover of D.C. Amid Crime and Homelessness Concerns

President Donald Trump has expressed support for a federal government takeover of Washington, D.C., citing concerns over crime and homelessness. Republican lawmakers proposed legislation to eliminate local governance, calling it the 'Bowser Act.' Though previous attempts have failed, this move is seen as the most serious yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:12 IST
Trump Advocates for Federal Takeover of D.C. Amid Crime and Homelessness Concerns
Trump

President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind the idea of a federal takeover of Washington, D.C., arguing that local authorities are failing to tackle crime and homelessness effectively. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "We should govern District of Columbia" and emphasized the need for federal intervention to ensure safety and order in the nation's capital.

Republican lawmakers have introduced the 'Bowser Act,' named after D.C.'s Black mayor, Muriel Bowser, aiming to dismantle the city's local governance, including the mayoral and city council roles. This legislation would place legislative power back with Congress, affecting the city's 700,000 residents, 44% of whom are African American. Despite similar initiatives failing in the past, this latest attempt is viewed as significant due to changing political dynamics.

Democrats, including Mayor Bowser, argue for D.C. to gain statehood, a proposal that has not succeeded. In response to Trump's comments, Bowser emphasized the city's aspiration to become the 51st state rather than relinquish its limited self-governance. Trump, maintaining that local authorities are not sufficiently addressing crime and other issues, expressed a desire for visiting foreign leaders to see a flawless city free from the blight of homelessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025