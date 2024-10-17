Left Menu

Global Headlines: From Brazil's Extradition Request to NATO's Strategic Moves

The summary encapsulates a range of current global events: Brazil seeks the extradition of 63 nationals in Argentina involved in a coup attempt. Israel's deception in Lebanon using pagers, a drug czar's sentencing, an Israeli strike in Lebanon, tensions between India and Canada, and Los Angeles Archdiocese's settlement headline key updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 05:23 IST
Global Headlines: From Brazil's Extradition Request to NATO's Strategic Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil is pursuing the extradition of 63 of its citizens residing in Argentina, linking them to a coup attempt on January 8, 2023. This crackdown comes after former President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters attacked crucial government sites shortly after President Lula da Silva's inauguration.

In Lebanon, Israel implemented a deceptive pager system to strategically undermine Hezbollah. The pagers contained concealed plastic explosives designed to evade X-ray detection, showcasing clandestine warfare tactics.

The Mexican ex-drug czar Genaro Garcia Luna has been sentenced to 38 years for cartel bribery. In the U.S., the Los Angeles Archdiocese's historic $880 million settlement over abuse claims marks a major legal development, reflecting the ongoing impact of historic wrongdoings within religious institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024