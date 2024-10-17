Left Menu

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

China's coast guard reportedly took control measures against a Japanese fishing vessel that 'illegally entered' China's territorial waters near the Diaoyu Islands on October 15-16. The vessel was warned to leave, as reported by Chinese state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-10-2024 05:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 05:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's coast guard has accused a Japanese fishing vessel of entering its territorial waters around the Diaoyu Islands on October 15-16, according to Chinese state media reports.

The coast guard implemented control measures against the vessel, stating the action was in accordance with the law.

The vessel was cautioned to leave the area, with details broadcasted on CCTV news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

