B-2 Stealth Bombers Target Houthi Bunkers in Major Airstrike

U.S. long-range B-2 stealth bombers conducted airstrikes early Thursday morning, targeting underground bunkers utilized by Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials revealed. While immediate damage assessments were not disclosed, this action marks the first use of B-2 Spirits against the Houthis amid ongoing Red Sea tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to the Houthis' al-Masirah satellite news channel, airstrikes occurred around Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and their stronghold of Saada, with no details on damage or casualties provided. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted the bombers aimed at underground weapons storage in Houthi-controlled zones, indirectly cautioning Iran, a known Houthi ally.

Central Command reported no civilian deaths from the strikes, which underscore strategic U.S. military capabilities. The Red Sea has become increasingly dangerous for shipping, with the Houthis targeting over 80 merchant vessels since the Gaza conflict intensified in October 2023, seizing and sinking multiple ships and causing fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)