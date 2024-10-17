Left Menu

EU Leaders Tighten Migration Controls Amid Right-Wing Surge

EU leaders are intensifying efforts to restrict migration amidst rising far-right support, focusing on measures to deport unwanted migrants and process asylum applications outside Europe. Controversial plans include screening migrants at sea and expanding border controls, with nations divided over how to share responsibilities.

Updated: 17-10-2024 11:41 IST
European Union leaders are set to use their Thursday summit to devise strategies for making the bloc less appealing to migrants and asylum seekers. This initiative comes as far-right support grows, with opposition to foreigners increasing across member states.

The summit in Brussels sees 27 EU leaders discussing ways to expedite the expulsion of unwanted migrants and handle asylum applications externally. This stands in stark contrast to the bloc's welcoming stance during the 2015 crisis when millions sought refuge from the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Recent actions by Poland, Italy, and Germany signal a shift towards stricter border controls. Despite a comprehensive asylum plan scheduled for 2026, migration remains a contentious issue, driven by political pressures and divisive opinions on burden-sharing between member states.

