Left Menu

Tragic Ordeal: Investigation in Nadia District's Gruesome Murder Case

In West Bengal's Nadia district, a woman's body with acid burns was discovered, suspected to be raped and murdered. A man, claimed to be her boyfriend, was arrested following the parents' complaint. The police are questioning her friends, while the investigation is underway as the accused is presented in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:37 IST
Tragic Ordeal: Investigation in Nadia District's Gruesome Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant director general (ADG) of police in West Bengal reached the crime scene in Nadia district on Thursday, following the discovery of a woman's body suspected to be raped and murdered, according to officials.

The mutilated body was sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital for a post-mortem examination after it was found in a field in Krishnanagar, with acid burns on the face and disheveled clothing.

The woman's parents claimed she was gang-raped and killed, leading to the arrest of her alleged boyfriend. Police are interrogating two of her close friends as the investigation progresses, with the accused having been presented before a local court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024