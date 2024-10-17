Tragic Ordeal: Investigation in Nadia District's Gruesome Murder Case
In West Bengal's Nadia district, a woman's body with acid burns was discovered, suspected to be raped and murdered. A man, claimed to be her boyfriend, was arrested following the parents' complaint. The police are questioning her friends, while the investigation is underway as the accused is presented in court.
An assistant director general (ADG) of police in West Bengal reached the crime scene in Nadia district on Thursday, following the discovery of a woman's body suspected to be raped and murdered, according to officials.
The mutilated body was sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital for a post-mortem examination after it was found in a field in Krishnanagar, with acid burns on the face and disheveled clothing.
The woman's parents claimed she was gang-raped and killed, leading to the arrest of her alleged boyfriend. Police are interrogating two of her close friends as the investigation progresses, with the accused having been presented before a local court.
