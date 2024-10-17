Tragic Ordeal: Investigation in Nadia District's Gruesome Murder Case

An assistant director general (ADG) of police in West Bengal reached the crime scene in Nadia district on Thursday, following the discovery of a woman's body suspected to be raped and murdered, according to officials.

The mutilated body was sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital for a post-mortem examination after it was found in a field in Krishnanagar, with acid burns on the face and disheveled clothing.

The woman's parents claimed she was gang-raped and killed, leading to the arrest of her alleged boyfriend. Police are interrogating two of her close friends as the investigation progresses, with the accused having been presented before a local court.

(With inputs from agencies.)