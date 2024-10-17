Gujarat Journalist Arrested in Sweeping GST Fraud Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive searches across Gujarat on Thursday, targeting locations linked to a significant money laundering investigation associated with a GST fraud scheme. Among the arrested are eight individuals, including a noted journalist, as legal proceedings intensify, according to sources.

Over 23 properties in cities like Rajkot and Ahmedabad were raided following the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Authorities are keenly scrutinizing premises linked to journalist Mahesh Langa of The Hindu, delving into his alleged involvement, officials revealed.

Stemming from an FIR by Ahmedabad Police against numerous firms suspected of orchestrating fraudulent GST claims, the investigation reveals a network of schemes to illicitly gather tax credits. The Hindu reports, citing Langa's lawyer, that claims against him lack substantive evidence, as further editions of inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)