Gujarat Journalist Arrested in Money Laundering Probe

Gujarat-based journalist Mahesh Langa was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged involvement in a financial fraud, including extortion and manipulation. The case stems from FIRs filed by Ahmedabad Police. Accusations involve fraudulent financial transactions and a GST Input Tax Credit scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:37 IST
journalist
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Mahesh Langa, a journalist from Gujarat, in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Langa, a correspondent for The Hindu newspaper, was presented in front of a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act Court in Ahmedabad. As per the ED's statement, the court has placed Langa in ED custody until February 28.

The charges against Langa are based on two FIRs filed by Ahmedabad Police, alleging serious offenses such as fraud and criminal breach of trust. The ED has accused Langa of engaging in fraudulent financial activities and manipulating media influence. Moreover, Langa has been implicated in a GST Input Tax Credit scam currently under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

