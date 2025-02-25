Gujarat Journalist Arrested in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Mahesh Langa, a journalist from Gujarat, in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Langa, a correspondent for The Hindu newspaper, was presented in front of a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act Court in Ahmedabad. As per the ED's statement, the court has placed Langa in ED custody until February 28.

The charges against Langa are based on two FIRs filed by Ahmedabad Police, alleging serious offenses such as fraud and criminal breach of trust. The ED has accused Langa of engaging in fraudulent financial activities and manipulating media influence. Moreover, Langa has been implicated in a GST Input Tax Credit scam currently under investigation.

