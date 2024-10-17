Tragedy Strikes Bihar: Deadly Tainted Liquor Claims Lives
In Bihar, India, at least 18 people have died and many more are hospitalized after consuming tainted liquor. The state banned liquor sales in 2016, yet illegal production persists. Local police arrested 22 individuals connected to the incident, and the death toll may rise.
A tragedy has unfolded in Bihar, India, where at least 18 people have died after consuming tainted liquor. Reports from a senior government official indicate that the number could increase as more victims remain hospitalized.
In the wake of the incident, local authorities have taken decisive action, arresting 22 individuals accused of involvement in the sale of the toxic beverage. Despite a statewide ban on alcohol sales implemented in 2016, the illicit trade in 'hooch' or 'country liquor' continues to thrive due to its affordability.
Heart-wrenching testimonies emerged in the aftermath, with news agency ANI sharing the story of a grieving mother who lost her only son. 'He started vomiting and lost his eyesight. He has left behind his wife and son, we don't know what to do,' she lamented, highlighting the human cost of this ongoing issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- tainted liquor
- deaths
- hooch
- illegal alcohol
- liquor ban
- India
- arrests
- police
- hospitalized
ALSO READ
Indian Markets Close for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
PM Narendra Modi virtually unveils four compressed bio-gas plants in Assam to be constructed by Oil India.
India Set to Become Hub for Green Shipbuilding
ADB Approves $162M Loan to Boost Sustainable Tourism in Himachal Pradesh, India
Only through continuous efforts we can make India clean: PM Modi on Swachh Bharat Diwas.