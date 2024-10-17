Tragedy Strikes Bihar: Deadly Tainted Liquor Claims Lives

A tragedy has unfolded in Bihar, India, where at least 18 people have died after consuming tainted liquor. Reports from a senior government official indicate that the number could increase as more victims remain hospitalized.

In the wake of the incident, local authorities have taken decisive action, arresting 22 individuals accused of involvement in the sale of the toxic beverage. Despite a statewide ban on alcohol sales implemented in 2016, the illicit trade in 'hooch' or 'country liquor' continues to thrive due to its affordability.

Heart-wrenching testimonies emerged in the aftermath, with news agency ANI sharing the story of a grieving mother who lost her only son. 'He started vomiting and lost his eyesight. He has left behind his wife and son, we don't know what to do,' she lamented, highlighting the human cost of this ongoing issue.

