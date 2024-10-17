Hezbollah Refutes Israeli Claims in Southern Lebanon
A Hezbollah member claims no Israeli capture of southern Lebanese villages, while efforts for a ceasefire continue in coordination with Lebanon's parliamentary leadership.
- Lebanon
A Hezbollah member in Lebanon's parliament stated on Thursday that the Israeli military has not captured any villages in southern Lebanon.
Hassan Fadlallah, addressing reporters, emphasized that Hezbollah's leadership is working closely with Nabih Berri, Lebanon's parliamentary speaker, in a bid to negotiate a ceasefire amid ongoing clashes with Israeli forces.
