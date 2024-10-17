Al Jazeera's Beirut Office Evacuated After Threats
Al Jazeera's office in Beirut was evacuated following multiple warnings. The broadcaster has yet to disclose the source of these threats.
Al Jazeera's Beirut office was promptly evacuated after receiving several warnings, announced the Qatar-based TV network on Thursday.
The broadcaster has not revealed the identity or entities behind the issued warnings, maintaining confidentiality regarding the source.
This unexpected evacuation hints at underlying security concerns, further investigations are anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
