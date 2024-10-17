Left Menu

Al Jazeera's Beirut Office Evacuated After Threats

Al Jazeera's office in Beirut was evacuated following multiple warnings. The broadcaster has yet to disclose the source of these threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Al Jazeera's Beirut office was promptly evacuated after receiving several warnings, announced the Qatar-based TV network on Thursday.

The broadcaster has not revealed the identity or entities behind the issued warnings, maintaining confidentiality regarding the source.

This unexpected evacuation hints at underlying security concerns, further investigations are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

