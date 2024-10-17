GNU Clearing House Mechanism Holds Meeting to Resolve Policy Disputes Among Coalition Parties

The Government of National Unity (GNU) convened its first clearing house mechanism meeting to resolve policy disagreements among its 10 member parties. Chaired by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as Leader of Government Business in Parliament, the virtual meeting marked a positive start, focusing on fostering policy alignment within the GNU.

The clearing house mechanism was recently established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address intra-coalition policy issues. The Office of the Deputy President will serve as the Secretariat for the mechanism, which seeks to ensure all signatory parties develop a common understanding of key national matters.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the draft terms of reference, with an agreement to finalize them at the next meeting on Thursday, 24 October. The upcoming session will also address preparations for South Africa's G20 Presidency in 2025, the National Dialogue, and ongoing policy challenges such as the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill.

Although President Ramaphosa signed the BELA Bill into law last month, clauses relating to school admissions and language policy were delayed by three months for further discussion, given the opposition they faced.

The meeting acknowledged that disagreements within coalition governments are inevitable but emphasized that learning from international coalition experiences would help address policy contradictions and advance the three strategic priorities of the GNU: promoting inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty and addressing the cost of living, and building a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

Key attendees included Minister Maropene Ramakgopa, Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli (ANC), Minister Dean McPherson (DA), and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa (IFP). Representatives from other coalition parties, including the GOOD Party, Freedom Front Plus, and Patriotic Alliance, were also present. An apology was noted from Deputy Minister Bantu Holomisa (UDM).

The clearing house mechanism will not override Cabinet decisions but will act as a forum to resolve differences before they reach Cabinet. The Presidency also announced the formation of a Technical Committee to process policy divergences and further establish a Political Leaders' Forum for GNU signatories.