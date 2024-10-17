Left Menu

German Warship Downs Drone Amid Tensions in Lebanon

A German warship, part of the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission, shot down a drone off Lebanon amidst rising tensions. The UAV was downed safely without harm to the vessel. The incident has heightened fears over U.N. troop safety amid ongoing conflicts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A German warship engaged in the UN's UNIFIL mission has successfully downed a drone off Lebanon's coast, according to the German defence ministry. This incident, reported amidst escalating tensions over the safety of UN troops, involved the controlled crash of the UAV, ensuring no harm to the vessel or crew.

The vessel, Ludwigshafen am Rhein, is continuing its operations, with German military spokespersons confirming that the UAV was targeted by defense systems. UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti announced via social media that the drone was intercepted using electronic countermeasures, causing it to fall and explode independently.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has dismissed claims that Israel targets peacekeepers deliberately. As calls to ensure UNIFIL's operational mandate continue, Germany maintains a significant presence with around 150 soldiers patrolling Lebanese waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

