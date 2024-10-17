Left Menu

North Korean Troops Bolster Russian Front in Ukraine: Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy claims North Korean troops are supporting Russia in Ukraine, marking a potential new stage in foreign assistance for Russia's invasion. This aligns with Western fears of North Korea's deepening ties with Moscow, with up to 10,000 North Korean soldiers reportedly being prepared to join the fight.

Updated: 17-10-2024 19:25 IST
In a recent announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that North Korea is stepping up support for Russia by sending troops to Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, Zelenskiy informed that some North Korean officers are already present on territories occupied by Russian forces. Moreover, intelligence reports suggest that around 10,000 North Korean soldiers are being prepared to fight.

Western allies, while yet to confirm these claims, are scrutinizing the situation closely. If verified, this could significantly enhance the military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang amidst their ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

