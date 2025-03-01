In a significant diplomatic event, Russian President Vladimir Putin convened with a top North Korean official in Moscow on Thursday. The meeting underscores the ongoing communication channels between Russia and North Korea, as reported by the latter's state news agency on Saturday.

The discussion is part of a broader series of diplomatic engagements showcasing the strengthening ties between the two countries. Although details of the meeting's agenda remain scarce, the encounter indicates a mutual interest in maintaining and potentially expanding their cooperation.

This engagement points to strategic and geopolitical considerations, further highlighting Russia's role in Northeast Asian diplomatic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)