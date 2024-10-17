Ukraine's Urgent Call for Demining Support: $34.6 Billion Effort Unveiled

At a conference in Switzerland, Ukraine's Prime Minister urgently asked for global assistance in clearing landmines and unexploded bombs covering up to 25% of the nation. Labelled the most mined country globally, the demining process is set to cost an estimated $34.6 billion according to the World Bank.

This demining is crucial for improving agricultural output and facilitating the return of millions displaced by Russia's 2022 invasion. To date, nearly 400 civilians have died and over 900 have been injured by landmines. Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's Prime Minister, called for increased global support in demining efforts.

The country aims to clear its land by 2033, needing 10,000 trained deminers and advanced machines. Already 35,000 square kilometers have been cleared, though some areas remain inaccessible. New technologies, including AI-powered drones, are being introduced, with further meetings planned to maintain momentum.

