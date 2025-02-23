Left Menu

Diplomatic Moves: U.S. and Russian Efforts to Mend Ties Post-Ukraine War

Russian and U.S. teams are scheduled to meet, aiming to improve relations strained by the Ukraine conflict, according to a senior Russian diplomat. Amidst ongoing tensions, both nations express a desire to reach a peace deal, with meetings in Saudi Arabia and planned high-level discussions this week.

23-02-2025
Russian and U.S. teams are poised to meet this week in a significant attempt to mend relations that have deteriorated to Cold War levels amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This announcement was made by a senior Russian diplomat on Sunday.

The talks come as Russian forces have gained significant ground in Ukraine, and U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his eagerness to secure a peace deal, citing the devastating toll of the war. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have already communicated on improving bilateral ties, and officials from both countries held discussions in Riyadh recently.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov highlighted openness to discussions, particularly around issues causing friction between the two powers. Trump has voiced skepticism about Ukraine's NATO membership prospects and acknowledged the complexities surrounding Ukraine's territorial disputes as Russia continues to assert control over several regions.

