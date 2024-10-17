Mumbai Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to MSRTC Official Amid Allegations

A Mumbai court has approved anticipatory bail for an official from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) facing allegations of demanding sexual favors in exchange for professional advancement.

The official, Virendra Kadam, currently holding the position of deputy general manager at MSRTC, appealed for pre-arrest bail following a complaint from a 28-year-old associate consultant. The complaint alleged that during a meeting on May 29, 2014, Kadam intimated the woman, indicating a potential fast-tracked promotion if she complied with his inappropriate suggestions.

Kadam has refuted these claims, asserting they are unfounded and fabricated. In response to the allegations, the Nagpada police registered a case compelling Kadam to seek legal recourse. Judge Shayana Patil's decision to grant bail will see Kadam cooperating with ongoing investigations.

