Left Menu

Mumbai Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to MSRTC Official Amid Allegations

A Mumbai court has granted anticipatory bail to MSRTC deputy general manager Virendra Kadam, who was accused of demanding sexual favors for a promotion. The court directed Kadam to cooperate in the ongoing investigation after he claimed the accusations were baseless and fabricated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:31 IST
Mumbai Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to MSRTC Official Amid Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court has approved anticipatory bail for an official from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) facing allegations of demanding sexual favors in exchange for professional advancement.

The official, Virendra Kadam, currently holding the position of deputy general manager at MSRTC, appealed for pre-arrest bail following a complaint from a 28-year-old associate consultant. The complaint alleged that during a meeting on May 29, 2014, Kadam intimated the woman, indicating a potential fast-tracked promotion if she complied with his inappropriate suggestions.

Kadam has refuted these claims, asserting they are unfounded and fabricated. In response to the allegations, the Nagpada police registered a case compelling Kadam to seek legal recourse. Judge Shayana Patil's decision to grant bail will see Kadam cooperating with ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024