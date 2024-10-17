Netanyahu Sees Path to Peace Amid Ongoing Conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as an opportunity for peace in the Middle East but indicated the conflict in Gaza was not over. He pledged to continue efforts until all hostages were released, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the struggle.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Thursday that the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar might pave the way for peace in the Middle East. However, he cautioned that the conflict in Gaza persists and will continue until hostages are freed.
In a recorded video statement, Netanyahu remarked, "Today we have settled the score. Today evil has been dealt a blow but our task has still not been completed." He reassured families of hostages that this was a pivotal moment in the conflict.
Netanyahu asserted, "We will continue full force until all your loved ones, our loved ones, are home," signaling a determination to persist in efforts to secure the release of hostages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Urges UN Action to Halt Escalating Middle East Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Central Beirut Amidst Intensified Conflict
Nobel Peace Prize Predictions Amid Global Conflicts
Airlines React to Middle East Conflict: Flight Suspensions Abound
Middle East Tensions: OPEC’s Balancing Act Amidst Israeli-Iranian Conflict