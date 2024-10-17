End of an Era: Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Death Sparks Global Reactions

Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader responsible for orchestrating the October 7, 2023 attack that escalated into the Gaza war, was reportedly killed on Thursday, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

The announcement has drawn varied reactions from international leaders. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned Sinwar as a violent terrorist, urging Hamas to release hostages and seek peace for Gaza's suffering population. Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed hope that Sinwar's death could lead to a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, UK Defence Secretary John Healey remarked on the heavy consequences of Sinwar's actions, calling it a sorrowful chapter for both Israeli and Palestinian civilians. In the U.S., political leaders stressed the need for regional stability, with calls for strong diplomatic action against Iran to ensure lasting security.

