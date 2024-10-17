End of an Era: Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Death Sparks Global Reactions
Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader behind the October 7, 2023 attack, has been killed, leading to varied international responses. While some officials see it as a step toward peace in Gaza, others emphasize its significance in a prolonged conflict and the potential impact on Israeli-Palestinian relations.
Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader responsible for orchestrating the October 7, 2023 attack that escalated into the Gaza war, was reportedly killed on Thursday, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.
The announcement has drawn varied reactions from international leaders. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned Sinwar as a violent terrorist, urging Hamas to release hostages and seek peace for Gaza's suffering population. Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed hope that Sinwar's death could lead to a ceasefire.
Meanwhile, UK Defence Secretary John Healey remarked on the heavy consequences of Sinwar's actions, calling it a sorrowful chapter for both Israeli and Palestinian civilians. In the U.S., political leaders stressed the need for regional stability, with calls for strong diplomatic action against Iran to ensure lasting security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sustained Ceasefire and Technology: The Indian Army's Strategy Along the LoC
UPDATE 1-Iran says any Lebanon ceasefire should be simultaneous with Gaza
Pakistan Demands Ceasefire in Middle East
Shashi Tharoor Calls for Ceasefire as Gaza Conflict Escalates
Europe Rallies: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire