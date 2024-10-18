Texas Judge Halts First Shaken Baby Syndrome Execution

A Texas state judge has taken a significant step by halting the execution of Robert Roberson, marking a notable intervention in a controversial legal case. Roberson, previously set to be executed for a 2002 murder tied to shaken baby syndrome, received a last-minute reprieve.

Judge Jessica Mangrum of the Travis County 200th Civil District Court issued a temporary restraining order just hours before Roberson's planned execution, despite the U.S. Supreme Court's earlier refusal to grant a stay. His execution was scheduled for Thursday evening.

Roberson, who maintained his innocence, faced scrutiny over his conviction as medical theories used in 2003 have since been discredited. This controversy has drawn the attention of Texas lawmakers and sparked debate over the fairness of his trial.

