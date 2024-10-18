Supreme Court Grants Bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Abbas Ansari, a member of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and an MLA, in a money laundering case on Friday.

Ansari, who is the son of the deceased gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, following allegations that he used firms M/s Vikas Construction and M/s Aaghaaz for illegal fund transfers.

In May, the Allahabad High Court denied Ansari's bail, citing a detailed investigation that linked him to illicit financial activities. The Supreme Court's decision comes after the ED's response to Ansari's appeal was considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)