Supreme Court Grants Bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Abbas Ansari, an MLA and son of the late gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a money laundering case. The bail comes after the Enforcement Directorate linked Ansari to illegal fund movement through two firms. Ansari was previously denied bail by the Allahabad High Court.
The Supreme Court granted bail to Abbas Ansari, a member of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and an MLA, in a money laundering case on Friday.
Ansari, who is the son of the deceased gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, following allegations that he used firms M/s Vikas Construction and M/s Aaghaaz for illegal fund transfers.
In May, the Allahabad High Court denied Ansari's bail, citing a detailed investigation that linked him to illicit financial activities. The Supreme Court's decision comes after the ED's response to Ansari's appeal was considered.
