Aid Misappropriation Scandal Shakes Ethiopia: A Deep Dive Into the Crisis

A shocking discovery has unraveled a massive diversion of food aid in Ethiopia, leaving millions without essential supplies. USAID and the World Food Program (WFP), key players in global food distribution, have suspended aid after determining that donated grain intended for the hungry was rerouted to commercial entities and possibly militaries.

The investigation, announced in May 2023, found that over 7,000 tons of wheat were stolen, prompting USAID and the United Nations to examine their operations. Interviews and internal reports suggest that this might be one of the biggest food thefts recorded, involving systematic mishandling by entities within Ethiopia.

While the WFP contends it lacked evidence to act earlier, an internal report points to systemic issues in managing food supplies. The shake-up in food distribution partnerships raises concerns about the integrity of humanitarian aid systems worldwide, yet answers remain elusive as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)