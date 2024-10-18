Left Menu

Hezbollah Vows New Phase in Conflict Amid Tensions with Israel

Hezbollah has pledged to intensify its conflict with Israel following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, attributed by Israel to a chance encounter in Gaza. As Israel continues its military operations, Hezbollah has initiated attacks using precision-guided missiles and explosive drones, escalating the regional tension.

Updated: 18-10-2024 16:53 IST
Hezbollah Vows New Phase in Conflict Amid Tensions with Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Israel

In a significant development, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah announced its intention to escalate its ongoing battle with Israeli forces. This vow comes on the heels of Israel's confirmed killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a key figure in the previous year's attack on Israel.

The death of Sinwar marks a crucial juncture in the conflict, potentially altering the dynamics of the Gaza war. Even as Israel continues its campaign against both Hezbollah and Hamas, Hezbollah has responded with new weaponry, including precision-guided missiles and explosive drones targeting Israeli sites.

The Israeli government and allied nations express hopes for an impending resolution to the hostilities, yet Hezbollah's latest military actions suggest a deepening confrontation. Meanwhile, Israel maintains its offensive, underscoring the fragile and volatile nature of the region's peace prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

