Economic Ripples: The Human and Financial Toll of the 2023 Gaza Conflict

The aftermath of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack highlights significant job losses for displaced Israelis, impacting the Israeli economy. Economic activities, especially in the north, dwindled due to ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, affecting a third of households, lowering incomes, and straining both Israeli and Palestinian economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:03 IST
A report by the Israel Democracy Institute reveals that one-fifth of Israelis evacuated during the October 2023 Hamas attack have lost their jobs, emphasizing the economic toll of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Following wartime evacuations near Gaza and Lebanese borders, thousands lived in temporary housing away from their jobs, as missile attacks by Hezbollah compounded the crisis. The Israeli government's subsidies supported this temporary living arrangement, adding financial strain alongside military expenses.

The survey indicates that only 39% of evacuees returned home, with northern regions remaining largely deserted due to conflict. This sparked a sharp decline in the economy, with growth hitting just 1% in 2024. The conflict severely affected income levels, particularly in northern households, impacting business and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

