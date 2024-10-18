Supreme Court's Verdict: A Tipping Point in Child Marriage Eradication

Activists and NGOs have lauded the Supreme Court's ruling on Friday, which strengthens the enforcement of laws preventing child marriage, labeling it a significant milestone in combatting this societal issue.

Alaka Sahu of NGO SEVA, one of the petitioners, expressed relief over the decision, viewing it as a vital move toward eliminating child marriage in India.

Under the campaign 'Child Marriage Free India', the Supreme Court decree asserted that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act must not be hindered by any personal law, declaring child marriages as infringing on the free choice of marriage partners.

The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud alongside Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, provided multiple guidelines for the law's effective application.

Bhuwan Ribhu, leading the Child Marriage Free India initiative, hailed the judgment as a watershed moment, pushing for collective accountability and measures such as sex education and community engagement to tackle the issue comprehensively.

The campaign, supported by over 200 NGOs, aims to abolish child marriage nationwide by the year 2030.

