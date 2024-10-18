Left Menu

Supreme Court's Verdict: A Tipping Point in Child Marriage Eradication

The Supreme Court's recent judgment reinforcing the strict implementation of the child marriage prevention law is celebrated by activists and NGOs. The court affirmed that traditions cannot override the law, emphasizing child marriage as a violation of free will, and called for comprehensive approaches to its eradication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:26 IST
Supreme Court's Verdict: A Tipping Point in Child Marriage Eradication
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Activists and NGOs have lauded the Supreme Court's ruling on Friday, which strengthens the enforcement of laws preventing child marriage, labeling it a significant milestone in combatting this societal issue.

Alaka Sahu of NGO SEVA, one of the petitioners, expressed relief over the decision, viewing it as a vital move toward eliminating child marriage in India.

Under the campaign 'Child Marriage Free India', the Supreme Court decree asserted that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act must not be hindered by any personal law, declaring child marriages as infringing on the free choice of marriage partners.

The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud alongside Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, provided multiple guidelines for the law's effective application.

Bhuwan Ribhu, leading the Child Marriage Free India initiative, hailed the judgment as a watershed moment, pushing for collective accountability and measures such as sex education and community engagement to tackle the issue comprehensively.

The campaign, supported by over 200 NGOs, aims to abolish child marriage nationwide by the year 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024