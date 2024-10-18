Justice Eludes Grieving Widow Amidst Communal Tensions in Bahraich

Tragedy and turmoil have gripped the town of Bahraich following the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra during a communal clash. The widow, Roli Mishra, claims that local authorities have been bribed to deny her justice.

Five men, accused of playing roles in Mishra's death, were apprehended after a dramatic pursuit that culminated in an encounter with law enforcement. The arrests did little to calm the community, already reeling from tension and violence, including incidents of arson.

The shooting occurred amidst a Durga idol procession, and video footage revealed a charged atmosphere, capturing the moments leading up to the tragedy. The district remains tense as calls for justice continue unabated, with the authorities recovering the weapon involved in the crime.

