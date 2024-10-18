Left Menu

SIU and Hawks Conduct Search and Seizure at Dawid Kruiper Municipality Amid Corruption Probe

The court granted the warrant on Thursday, enabling the SIU to seize critical evidence needed to advance the investigation.

The action is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of serious maladministration linked to the awarding of 24 municipal contracts. Image Credit:
  South Africa
  • South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), in collaboration with the South African Police Service and the Hawks, carried out a search and seizure operation at the Dawid Kruiper Municipality in the Northern Cape. The action is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of serious maladministration linked to the awarding of 24 municipal contracts.

The operation, authorized under Proclamation 185 of 2024, involved the collection of a wide range of payment documents. These included requisition forms, purchase orders, payment vouchers, reconciliation reports, and deviation forms spanning from January 2010 to September 2024. In addition, the SIU seized electronic devices such as laptops, mobile devices, external hard drives, and other storage mediums for further investigation.

The investigation, prompted by concerns that normal procedures of obtaining documents would not yield the required evidence, led the SIU to seek a search warrant from the Upington Magistrate’s Court. The court granted the warrant on Thursday, enabling the SIU to seize critical evidence needed to advance the investigation.

The SIU, empowered by the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, has the authority to subpoena records, search for evidence, and interrogate witnesses under oath as part of its mandate to thoroughly investigate corruption and maladministration.

This operation is a significant step in uncovering potential irregularities within the Dawid Kruiper Municipality and forms part of a broader effort to tackle corruption in South Africa's public institutions.  

