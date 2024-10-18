Shooter Denied Bail in Salman Khan House Firing Case

A special court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Vicky Gupta, one of the individuals accused in the shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence earlier this year.

The bail was denied by BD Shelke, the special judge presiding over cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Detailed reasons for the decision haven't been released yet.

Gupta, allegedly influenced by the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, alongside co-accused Sagar Pal, reportedly opened fire outside the Bollywood superstar's Galaxy Apartments on April 14. The police opposed the bail, arguing that Gupta, if released, could potentially tamper with the ongoing investigation by informing Bishnoi about the evidence and their findings.

