Supreme Court Ruling and Election Impasse: PTI's Reserved Seats Controversy

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has reaffirmed its stance, asserting that legislative amendments to election laws cannot retroactively alter its judgment concerning reserved seats for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). This decision intensifies the pressure on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to adhere to the court's ruling, elevating political tensions.

Previously, a 13-member bench ruled that PTI was entitled to seats reserved for women and non-Muslims. Despite the issuance of a clarification, the ECP has refrained from fully enforcing the ruling due to contentious amendments passed after the court's decision, which aim to prevent independent legislators from aligning with PTI.

The Supreme Court has warned that continued failure by the ECP to implement its verdict may have ramifications, emphasizing the binding nature of its judgment under the Constitution. The implication affects political dynamics, potentially complicating efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition to secure a constitutional amendment.

