Tragedy in Jharkhand: Villager Succumbs to IED Blast Amidst Rising Tensions
In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a villager was killed after accidentally detonating an IED planted by Maoists while collecting leaves in a forest. While a similar device was defused by security forces, efforts continue to ensure the safety of locals amid ongoing anti-Maoist operations.
- Country:
- India
A villager died after accidentally detonating an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, officials reported Friday. The explosion, believed to have been planted by Maoists, occurred in a forest under Jaraikela police station.
The victim, Sunil Surin, 40, from Markanda tola in Nawadih, was collecting leaves in the Haradiri forest when the tragic accident occurred, resulting in severe injuries. Despite villagers' attempts to treat him, Surin succumbed to his wounds, confirmed Ashutosh Shekhar, Superintendent of Police (SP).
Concurrently, a security force team recovered another IED from a nearby forest, defusing the 5 kg device without incident. The bomb was intended to harm security personnel involved in anti-Maoist efforts, the SP stated, labeling the militants' actions as cowardice. Operations against Maoist harassment are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- IED
- explosion
- villager
- killed
- Maoists
- security forces
- anti-Maoist
- West Singhbhum
- safety
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Lebanon: Palestinian American Killed in Israeli Airstrike
Security Forces Clash with Militants in Balochistan, Six BLA Members Killed
South Africa's Visa Overhaul: A New Dawn for Skilled Workers and Tourists
Tensions Flare in Kishtwar: Security Forces Engage Terrorists
Israeli military says it killed a senior Hamas leader in Gaza in a strike 3 months ago, reports AP.