Tragedy in Jharkhand: Villager Succumbs to IED Blast Amidst Rising Tensions

A villager died after accidentally detonating an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, officials reported Friday. The explosion, believed to have been planted by Maoists, occurred in a forest under Jaraikela police station.

The victim, Sunil Surin, 40, from Markanda tola in Nawadih, was collecting leaves in the Haradiri forest when the tragic accident occurred, resulting in severe injuries. Despite villagers' attempts to treat him, Surin succumbed to his wounds, confirmed Ashutosh Shekhar, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Concurrently, a security force team recovered another IED from a nearby forest, defusing the 5 kg device without incident. The bomb was intended to harm security personnel involved in anti-Maoist efforts, the SP stated, labeling the militants' actions as cowardice. Operations against Maoist harassment are ongoing.

