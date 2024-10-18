Excise Officials Bust Illegal Liquor Factory in Jharkhand
Excise department officials in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district raided and busted an illegal liquor manufacturing factory recovering a large quantity of foreign liquor. The raid, conducted weeks before state assembly polls, led to the registration of a case against the factory operator.
- Country:
- India
Excise department officials dismantled an illegal liquor manufacturing factory on Friday during a raid in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. The operation yielded a significant recovery of foreign liquor, as confirmed by an official statement.
The raid took place in a house located in a village governed by the Potka police station, aligning with efforts to curb unlawful activities in the district.
This action unfolds just weeks before the assembly elections in Jharkhand, indicating heightened surveillance by authorities. A case has been filed against the operator of the illegal factory, reflecting strict legal measures being enforced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
