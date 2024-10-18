Left Menu

Excise Officials Bust Illegal Liquor Factory in Jharkhand

Excise department officials in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district raided and busted an illegal liquor manufacturing factory recovering a large quantity of foreign liquor. The raid, conducted weeks before state assembly polls, led to the registration of a case against the factory operator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:02 IST
Excise Officials Bust Illegal Liquor Factory in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Excise department officials dismantled an illegal liquor manufacturing factory on Friday during a raid in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. The operation yielded a significant recovery of foreign liquor, as confirmed by an official statement.

The raid took place in a house located in a village governed by the Potka police station, aligning with efforts to curb unlawful activities in the district.

This action unfolds just weeks before the assembly elections in Jharkhand, indicating heightened surveillance by authorities. A case has been filed against the operator of the illegal factory, reflecting strict legal measures being enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024