The Complex Web Behind Baba Siddique's Assassination

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was killed in Mumbai amidst allegations of criminal associations. His death involved the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Many arrests have been made, linking conspirators and masterminds. Shooter Yogesh Raju revealed the complexity of criminal networks, asserting innocence in the high-profile case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:42 IST
Baba Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

Baba Siddique, a former minister in Maharashtra, was recently shot dead in Mumbai, reportedly due to his alleged connections with notorious criminal Dawood Ibrahim.

Yogesh alias Raju, arrested after a police encounter, suggested Siddique's death was linked to his involvement in criminal activities.

The case has seen multiple arrests, with police investigating links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and suspecting a broader criminal conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

