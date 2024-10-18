The Complex Web Behind Baba Siddique's Assassination

Baba Siddique, a former minister in Maharashtra, was recently shot dead in Mumbai, reportedly due to his alleged connections with notorious criminal Dawood Ibrahim.

Yogesh alias Raju, arrested after a police encounter, suggested Siddique's death was linked to his involvement in criminal activities.

The case has seen multiple arrests, with police investigating links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and suspecting a broader criminal conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)