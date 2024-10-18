Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Canada-India Row Over Sikh Leader's Assassination

Tensions escalate between Canada and India as Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly warns remaining Indian diplomats over the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader. Diplomatic expulsions and accusations of transnational repression mark a deepening rift. Canada charges India with targeting Sikh separatists, which India vehemently denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:53 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Canada-India Row Over Sikh Leader's Assassination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Tensions between Canada and India have escalated significantly, with Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly issuing a stark warning to Indian diplomats remaining in the country. This development comes after an explosive claim linking them to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

The diplomatic row intensified as Canada expelled India's high commissioner and five other diplomats, a move that was met with reciprocal action by India's foreign ministry. Joly compared India's actions with those of Russia, citing Canada's national police investigation into alleged threats and intimidation on Canadian soil.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged a firm stance against alleged transnational repression while emphasizing that advocating separatism isn't illegal in Canada. These allegations and denials have severely strained bilateral relations between the two nations over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024