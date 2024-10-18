Diplomatic Tensions: Canada-India Row Over Sikh Leader's Assassination
Tensions escalate between Canada and India as Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly warns remaining Indian diplomats over the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader. Diplomatic expulsions and accusations of transnational repression mark a deepening rift. Canada charges India with targeting Sikh separatists, which India vehemently denies.
Tensions between Canada and India have escalated significantly, with Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly issuing a stark warning to Indian diplomats remaining in the country. This development comes after an explosive claim linking them to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.
The diplomatic row intensified as Canada expelled India's high commissioner and five other diplomats, a move that was met with reciprocal action by India's foreign ministry. Joly compared India's actions with those of Russia, citing Canada's national police investigation into alleged threats and intimidation on Canadian soil.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged a firm stance against alleged transnational repression while emphasizing that advocating separatism isn't illegal in Canada. These allegations and denials have severely strained bilateral relations between the two nations over the past year.
