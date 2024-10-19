Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Facilitated by UAE
Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner swap of 95 individuals each, brokered by the United Arab Emirates. Russian servicemen are receiving medical checks in Belarus, a Russian ally, while Ukraine has yet to comment on the exchange. This development marks a significant diplomatic intervention amidst the ongoing conflict.
Russia and Ukraine conducted a high-stakes prisoner swap, each releasing 95 individuals, a move facilitated by the United Arab Emirates acting as a mediator. This swap marks a significant step in diplomatic efforts as the war surpasses two and a half years.
The Russian Defence Ministry announced that the Russian servicemen who returned home are currently undergoing medical examinations in Belarus. This nation stands amongst Russia's staunchest allies amidst the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
There has been no immediate response or confirmation from Ukrainian authorities regarding the exchange, highlighting ongoing tensions and communication gaps between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- prisoner swap
- UAE
- mediator
- war
- Belarus
- Russian servicemen
- exchange
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Moldova's Pivotal Election: A Tug-of-War between East and West
Biden Aims to Prevent Middle East All-Out War Amid Rising Tensions
Biden Strives for Peace Amid Middle East Tensions: No 'All-Out War'
Rupee's Tug-of-War: Battling Market Forces
Political War of Words: Defamation Drama Unfolds in Telangana