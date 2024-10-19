Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Facilitated by UAE

Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner swap of 95 individuals each, brokered by the United Arab Emirates. Russian servicemen are receiving medical checks in Belarus, a Russian ally, while Ukraine has yet to comment on the exchange. This development marks a significant diplomatic intervention amidst the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 01:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 01:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia and Ukraine conducted a high-stakes prisoner swap, each releasing 95 individuals, a move facilitated by the United Arab Emirates acting as a mediator. This swap marks a significant step in diplomatic efforts as the war surpasses two and a half years.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that the Russian servicemen who returned home are currently undergoing medical examinations in Belarus. This nation stands amongst Russia's staunchest allies amidst the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

There has been no immediate response or confirmation from Ukrainian authorities regarding the exchange, highlighting ongoing tensions and communication gaps between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

