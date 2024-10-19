Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Facilitated by UAE

Russia and Ukraine conducted a high-stakes prisoner swap, each releasing 95 individuals, a move facilitated by the United Arab Emirates acting as a mediator. This swap marks a significant step in diplomatic efforts as the war surpasses two and a half years.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that the Russian servicemen who returned home are currently undergoing medical examinations in Belarus. This nation stands amongst Russia's staunchest allies amidst the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

There has been no immediate response or confirmation from Ukrainian authorities regarding the exchange, highlighting ongoing tensions and communication gaps between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)