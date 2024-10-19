Left Menu

Kupiansk Evacuation: Fleeing Under Fire

Amid rising Russian offensives, Yuliia Baibak hastened to evacuate her parents from Kupiansk. A widespread evacuation plea has been issued in response to mounting threats in both Kupiansk and Pokrovsk. The Ukrainian forces continue defensive maneuvers as residents face dire situations aggravated by disrupted essential services.

As Russian airstrikes intensify, Yuliia Baibak embarked on a mission to evacuate her parents from the embattled city of Kupiansk. Her decision came amidst an urgent call for a mass evacuation in Pokrovsk, another city under siege in the Donetsk region.

Baibak's action symbolizes the growing desperation among residents, with thousands displaced due to Russian advances towards Kharkiv's strategic hub. Speaking candidly, she expressed her fears for the city's safety, as she assisted her wheelchair-bound mother out of danger.

Reports indicate Kupiansk faces incessant shelling, threatening critical infrastructure repairs. Authorities emphasize the urgent removal of civilians, while Ukrainian forces actively fight to reclaim lost territories and secure vulnerable transit routes, crucial for maintaining defense lines in the East.

