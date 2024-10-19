Charges Dropped for Deaf Black Man with Cerebral Palsy After Violent Arrest

Prosecutors in Arizona have dismissed charges against Tyron McAlpin, a Black man who is deaf and has cerebral palsy, following his violent arrest earlier this year. Bodycam footage of McAlpin's August arrest, showing police using a Taser and physical force, sparked public outrage upon its release.

McAlpin, 34, faced charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest, all of which were dropped by Maricopa County District Attorney Rachel Mitchell. An investigation into the actions of officers Benjamin Harris and Kyle Sue during the arrest is underway. Currently, both officers remain on duty, and police have yet to comment on their status.

This incident adds to the scrutiny faced by the Phoenix Police Department, previously criticized by the U.S. Justice Department for discrimination and excessive force. Reports indicate no evidence that officers knew of McAlpin's disabilities at the time of his arrest. McAlpin, supported by his lawyer, seeks redress for the time unjustly spent in jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)