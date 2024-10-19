Left Menu

Charges Dropped for Deaf Black Man with Cerebral Palsy After Violent Arrest

Arizona prosecutors have dropped charges against Tyron McAlpin, a Black deaf man with cerebral palsy, following his violent arrest by police. The incident sparked outrage when bodycam footage was released. Police officers involved are under investigation, amid ongoing scrutiny of Phoenix Police Department practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 05:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 05:05 IST
Charges Dropped for Deaf Black Man with Cerebral Palsy After Violent Arrest

Prosecutors in Arizona have dismissed charges against Tyron McAlpin, a Black man who is deaf and has cerebral palsy, following his violent arrest earlier this year. Bodycam footage of McAlpin's August arrest, showing police using a Taser and physical force, sparked public outrage upon its release.

McAlpin, 34, faced charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest, all of which were dropped by Maricopa County District Attorney Rachel Mitchell. An investigation into the actions of officers Benjamin Harris and Kyle Sue during the arrest is underway. Currently, both officers remain on duty, and police have yet to comment on their status.

This incident adds to the scrutiny faced by the Phoenix Police Department, previously criticized by the U.S. Justice Department for discrimination and excessive force. Reports indicate no evidence that officers knew of McAlpin's disabilities at the time of his arrest. McAlpin, supported by his lawyer, seeks redress for the time unjustly spent in jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024