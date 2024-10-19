Unveiling the Underworld: Israeli Forces Target Hezbollah's Hidden Tunnels

Israeli forces are intensifying efforts to dismantle Hezbollah tunnels in southern Lebanon, aiming to thwart potential attacks akin to those by Hamas in Gaza. This military push comes in response to escalating tensions along Israel's northern border.

Hezbollah's expansive tunnel system, armed and equipped, highlights the group's deep-rooted military presence in the region. These tunnels, often stocked with weapons, suggest strategic intent against Israel, drawing parallels to the tactical networks seen in Gaza.

The ongoing conflict has driven over a million Lebanese from their homes, as the Israeli military continues tactical ground raids. Despite significant losses, including Israeli soldiers, authorities maintain their mission's success, citing substantial Hezbollah losses and infrastructural disruption.

