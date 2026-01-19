Left Menu

Congo's Uvira: A Frontier for Peace Amidst Conflict

The Congolese army and pro-government militia have reclaimed Uvira, a strategic town in eastern Congo, from M23 rebels, who captured it in December. Despite peace talks mediated internationally, heavy fighting and territorial disputes persist. Rwanda denies backing M23, while regional efforts for peace continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:07 IST
Congo's Uvira: A Frontier for Peace Amidst Conflict

The eastern Congolese town of Uvira has seen the return of Congolese soldiers and pro-government militia after M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, took control last month, disrupting peace efforts involving the Trump administration. The clash follows a December meeting between President Tshisekedi, Rwanda's Kagame, and then-President Donald Trump under U.S. brokered peace talks.

Despite attempts at diplomacy, including the Doha talks endorsed by African leaders, M23 forces have expanded their territorial control significantly. This development heightens concerns of a broader regional conflict, with massive civilian displacement and numerous fatalities recorded over the past year.

Accusations of looting and violations of a fragile peace persist as heavy fighting resumes. While Rwanda denies any support for M23, international efforts involving the U.S. and Qatar aim at restoring tranquility in the mineral-rich region of eastern Congo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
2
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
3
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
4
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026