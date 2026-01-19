Congo's Uvira: A Frontier for Peace Amidst Conflict

The eastern Congolese town of Uvira has seen the return of Congolese soldiers and pro-government militia after M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, took control last month, disrupting peace efforts involving the Trump administration. The clash follows a December meeting between President Tshisekedi, Rwanda's Kagame, and then-President Donald Trump under U.S. brokered peace talks.

Despite attempts at diplomacy, including the Doha talks endorsed by African leaders, M23 forces have expanded their territorial control significantly. This development heightens concerns of a broader regional conflict, with massive civilian displacement and numerous fatalities recorded over the past year.

Accusations of looting and violations of a fragile peace persist as heavy fighting resumes. While Rwanda denies any support for M23, international efforts involving the U.S. and Qatar aim at restoring tranquility in the mineral-rich region of eastern Congo.

(With inputs from agencies.)