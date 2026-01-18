Left Menu

Deadly Clash of Colombian Guerrilla Groups in Cocaine Conflict

At least 27 members of a leftist guerrilla group in Colombia were killed in violent clashes with a rival faction over control of a jungle area strategic for cocaine production. The conflict occurred in the El Retorno municipality, Guaviare, highlighting ongoing challenges in local governance and drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:19 IST
Deadly Clash of Colombian Guerrilla Groups in Cocaine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 27 members of a leftist guerrilla group have died in violent clashes with a rival faction over control of a strategic jungle area in southwestern Colombia, as reported by military authorities on Sunday.

The conflict, described as the most violent in recent months, erupted in the rural region of El Retorno within Guaviare, situated 300 kilometers southwest of Bogotá. This region holds significant strategic importance for cocaine production and trafficking.

The deadly encounter involved a faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, led by Néstor Gregorio Vera, alias Iván Mordisco, facing off against another faction led by Alexander Díaz Mendoza, alias Calarcá Córdoba, according to military sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026