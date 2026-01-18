Left Menu

Trump's 'Board of Peace': A Bold New Approach to Global Conflict

US President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the 'Board of Peace' aimed at creating lasting peace in Gaza and addressing global conflicts. The initiative seeks to coordinate governance and funding for Gaza’s redevelopment and gain international support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 23:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move, US President Donald Trump has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the newly established 'Board of Peace,' designed to tackle global conflicts with a fresh approach. This announcement comes as part of a broader peace effort in the Middle East, following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The 'Board of Peace' is envisaged as an international body aiming to stabilize and govern conflict-affected regions, with initial efforts focused on Gaza's redevelopment. The body plans to oversee governance, coordinate funding, and lay down strategic oversight to ensure peace and progress in the region and beyond.

The board comprises an executive committee including high-profile figures like US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. The initiative has garnered support for its promise of durable peace and pragmatic solutions, hoping to foster collaboration among global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

