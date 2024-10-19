Condemnation Unites: Jammu and Kashmir Leaders Vow Justice for Ashok Chauhan

In a unified condemnation, leaders across Jammu and Kashmir have voiced outrage over the tragic killing of non-local laborer, Ashok Chauhan, in the Shopian district. The incident has drawn strong remarks from the region's political figures, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Sinha described the act as a "brutal killing by cowardly terrorists" and assured that security forces are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice. He extended his condolences to Chauhan's family, instructing police and administration to offer full support during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, joining other political voices in calling for peace. The BJP's Kashmir unit labeled the murder as a heinous act of terrorism, reaffirming their resolve to restore harmony in the region. Efforts to apprehend those responsible are actively underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)