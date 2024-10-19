Dramatic Rescue: Pune Businessman Saved from Kidnappers
Yashwant Hiraman Vinode, a Pune businessman, was rescued by Sahibganj district police after being kidnapped. His abductors, including his tenant Raju, demanded a Rs one crore ransom. Two kidnappers were arrested while three escaped. The rescue was led by the Sahibganj SP and his team.
A Pune businessman, Yashwant Hiraman Vinode, was successfully rescued by the Sahibganj district police after a brief yet intense kidnapping ordeal, an officer disclosed. The operation culminated in the arrest of two kidnappers.
Vinode went on a tour of Ganga Sagar in Bengal with his tenant, Raju, who, alongside accomplices from Malda district, kidnapped the businessman. They demanded a Rs one crore ransom from his family in Pune, who immediately sought police assistance.
Acting swiftly on a tip-off from Pune Police, Sahibganj's SP led a special team to raid the Gol Dhab Chuvad area, rescuing Vinode and apprehending two suspects. However, three other suspects managed to escape by jumping into a river.
(With inputs from agencies.)
