Dramatic Rescue: Pune Businessman Saved from Kidnappers

Yashwant Hiraman Vinode, a Pune businessman, was rescued by Sahibganj district police after being kidnapped. His abductors, including his tenant Raju, demanded a Rs one crore ransom. Two kidnappers were arrested while three escaped. The rescue was led by the Sahibganj SP and his team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sahibganj | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:38 IST
A Pune businessman, Yashwant Hiraman Vinode, was successfully rescued by the Sahibganj district police after a brief yet intense kidnapping ordeal, an officer disclosed. The operation culminated in the arrest of two kidnappers.

Vinode went on a tour of Ganga Sagar in Bengal with his tenant, Raju, who, alongside accomplices from Malda district, kidnapped the businessman. They demanded a Rs one crore ransom from his family in Pune, who immediately sought police assistance.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off from Pune Police, Sahibganj's SP led a special team to raid the Gol Dhab Chuvad area, rescuing Vinode and apprehending two suspects. However, three other suspects managed to escape by jumping into a river.

