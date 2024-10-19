Championing Inclusivity: CJI Chandrachud's Call for Respectful Court Language
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud emphasizes the importance of respectful and inclusive language in courts, particularly concerning women and marginalized communities. Speaking in Goa, he highlighted the need to dismantle barriers for democratic access and noted Supreme Court efforts to translate judgments into regional languages for broader understanding.
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has called for the elimination of derogatory language in court to ensure inclusivity and respect, especially towards women and marginalized communities. Addressing a gathering in Panaji, CJI Chandrachud emphasized eradicating stereotypes perpetuated by insensitive words in legal settings.
The CJI highlighted complaints from female judicial officers about inappropriate language, stressing that legal discourse should uplift and reflect democratic ideals. He mentioned the ongoing effort to make legal judgments available in regional languages, including Konkani, to broaden public access.
Further, he spoke on the importance of substantive equality within the law, acknowledging historical disadvantages faced by certain communities. Emphasizing a conscientious court, CJI Chandrachud reiterated the symbolic shift in the representation of Lady Justice, reflecting the law's awareness of societal realities and individual dignity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
